Here is the AHSAA prep baseball quarterfinal pairings for next week. All are best-of-three series with doubleheaders scheduled for Friday, May 3. Times will be announced later this week.
CLASS 7A
Hewitt-Trussville (31-7) at Florence (20-18)
Bob Jones (37-8) at Vestavia Hills (27-9)
McGill-Toolen (25-7) at Prattville (33-8)
Auburn (21-8) at Baker (21-12)
CLASS 6A
Hueytown (32-10) at Gardendale (21-9)
Cullman (24-12) at Hazel Green (26-15)
Benjamin Russell (25-11) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (28-4)
Chelsea (22-12) at Russell Co. (36-3)
CLASS 5A
Boaz (18-12) at Madison Aca. (19-23)
Springville (28-5) at Southside-Gadsden (25-14)
Bibb Co. (23-12) at Sylacauga (21-7)
Chilton Co. (25-9) at Briarwood (15-13)
CLASS 4A
Brooks (21-6) at Haleyville (23-6)
Hokes Bluff (23-3) at Fayette Co. (18-15)
Mobile Chr. (21-10) at Trinity (26-7), 2 p.m. Friday (noon Saturday)
Sipsey Valley (14-14) at LAMP (24-9)
CLASS 3A
Westminster-Huntsville (16-16) at Piedmont (31-8)
Winfield (33-6) at Phil Campbell (31-7)
Gordo (27-6) at Opp (19-7)
Hale Co. (18-9) at Providence Chr. (24-8)
CLASS 2A
Cedar Bluff (18-9) at Decatur Heritage (22-6)
Westbrook Chr. (19-12) at Red Bay (20-9)
Ariton (24-15) at Thorsby (25-3)
Leroy (21-11) at G.W. Long (28-5)
CLASS 1A
Heritage Chr. (16-10) at Spring Garden (23-4)
Mars Hill Bible (28-6) at Donoho (16-8)
Millry (28-4) at Brantley (25-6)
Holy Spirit (15-4) at Sweet Water (20-10)