We asked readers on our Facebook page what they think of a proposal to raise the smoking age to 21. Here is some of what they said.

Rochelle Thibodeaux Weaver: Against! If you are old enough to die for your country, you should be able to buy and use alcohol and tobacco.

Roy Mahler: Thank you. I was going put the same exact thing.

Tommy Hickok: I'm for banning cigarettes altogether.

Buddy Whitfield: Worked on drugs. Am I right?

Tommy Hickok: Even drugs have some medicinal effects. Tobacco doesn't have even one.

Dominic Amedee: Against. And I’m a non-smoker, except the occasional cigar.

Joy-lynn Blanchard: Then you are a smoker.

Dominic Amedee: Sure. If once or twice a year counts then yes I’m a smoker. But either way. I don’t feel the legal age needs to be raised.

Ron Harding: Once or twice a year is smoking. We think you’re a smoker either way.

Dominic Amedee: Alright. You got me. What I meant to say was, “I’m a smoker and I don’t think they should raise the legal age.” The truth feels good.

Tiffany Ezell Rivera: It’s crazy what people will argue with you about on social media.

Ron Harding: There’s a sweet irony here.

Harold Thibodaux: At what age should we regulate opioids? Aren’t 18- to 21-year-olds dying in large numbers versus tobacco? Focusing on a nothing burger with tobacco.

Ron Harding: But tobacco has killed and continues to kill a lot people. Maybe we should regulate both?

Harold Thibodaux: Focus on the age group in the subject matter. As a whole, yes Tobacco is deadly for heart attacks and lung cancer.

Ron Harding: But tobacco is dangerous for all people of all age groups.

Patti Poole Malloy: Yeah, that works so well for underage drinking.

Derek Pinell: It will still get bought.

Kei Deloach: Teens are still going to get it like they are now, so what’s really the point?

Ron Harding: To make it harder to get.

Lucas LeCompte: This won't pass. Louisiana and Big Tobacco will lose out on a lot of money. It will get shut down.

Kevin Naquin: It should be 100.

Sherelle Martin: I wish they would make it so expensive that people would have to quit. I hate walking by someone and they blow smoke. Some of us have asthma and it stinks. I used to smoke and never realized how much money I was wasting and my health was severely damaged.

Tammy Szanyi: Like illegal drugs are expensive? Because that's surely stopping that drug trade.

Sherelle Martin: Well I’ve never done drugs. The subject is cigarettes.

Beau Bonneval: The point is, no matter how expensive it is, people will do it.

Tammy Szanyi: My point is raising the price won't work.

Sherelle Martin: I’m sure it won’t. People who are addicted will find a way. That doesn’t change my statement or wishes.

Tammy Szanyi: Tobacco is legal. Why should everyone have to quit simply because you don't like it or agree with it? Let's focus on the bigger things.

Jason Fanguy: Because it kills other people.

Dustin Hamilton: The only reason I see the state doing this is to generate money from citations for underage smoking. They know everyone 18-21 who smokes will still smoke.

Tracey Jones: This is a complete waste of time. They will do it anyway.

Gordon Hebert: Figures in this state with all the other issues our legislators would be concentrating on this. I am not a smoker.

Tammy Szanyi: Is there nothing better they can do? Like stopping or solving violent crimes?

Ron Harding: Maybe they can do both.

Jason Fanguy: For.

Hunter Marcel: 18 years old or 21 years old, smoking is not healthy either way. So I say open them to anyone. Your choice on your life.

Jessica Preston Bernard: But you can be drafted and be sent to defend your country. (Not that I'm for smoking.)

Donna Fransen: The Legislature needs to worry about fixing the roads, keeping jobs in this state and stopping violence versus taking cigarettes from kids. The kids are still going to get cigarettes. Half of them get them from their parents anyway.

Timothy Naquin: I’m 55 years old. I’ve never smoked, but I say no to that. As far as I’m concerned, 18 is the age to be an adult. If you can go to war and fight for your country, you should be allowed to “smoke ‘em if you gottem.”

Cally Cavalier: Everything should be 18. Drinking, smoking and gambling. The only thing that should require a higher age is voting.

Ron Harding: Why 18? Then everything can’t be 18 if voting isn’t one of them. Kind of how everything works.

Chad Falgoust: They can go to war at 18 but can't smoke at 18? Really?

Spook Bourgeois: They did the same thing with drinking the year we turned 18 if you remember.

Rachel LeBlanc Morales: Kids are selling them at schools in our area. They will just get someone 21 to buy them. Pretty sad.

Alexandra Kaminski: Yuck.

Pershing Wells: How about if they ban smoking in bars? That’s the real health hazard.

Joy-lynn Blanchard: Yeah, no smoking in a bar so people can sit for hours and hours consuming alcohol without choking on cigarette smoke, then get behind the wheel to drive home? I think alcohol should be taxed heavier than tobacco.

Mary Beth Landry: Especially for us musicians who play in bars. I get so sick from the smoke.

Jessamyn Orgeron: People are either adults or they are not. Pick a date and stick with it.

Trent Lapeyrouse: I was 16 getting vape juice. It's going to happen either way.

Patty Sue Spencer: Then up the age for joining the military. Seems to me if they are willing to be on the battlefield, then they should have the freedom to drink and smoke.

Norris Menard: If those under 21 don't have the right to smoke or drink, why not increase the right to vote to 21 too. Only seems fair that 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds should not have the right to vote to affect the US. And up the age for joining the military up to 21 years old too.

Ron Harding: It’s weird that people equate being an adult with serving the country, drinking and smoking.

Larry Boudreaux: Instead of making stupid laws, maybe we can spend a little time and money on education and show young people what smoking does instead, because no matter what, they will smoke.

Brandy Williams: All that’s going to do is increase the number of juveniles with records and increase the profits of the city courts. No thank you.

Craig Aucoin: Why, so they can make more money giving fines to the ones who get caught who are younger than 21? Smh. It's a waste of time. The law for the drinking age doesn't stop underage drinking, does it? They need to concentrate on more important things, things that will make Louisiana grow and get out of the hole we're in.