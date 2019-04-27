BUHL – Sipsey Valley High School split with Andalusia in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night. A deciding Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Bears took Game 1, 2-1, and fell to the Bulldogs in Game 2, 2-1.

“Those were two well played games. Those guys are good and that is expected this time of year,” Sipsey Valley coach Bobby Moore said. “They came back and did what they had to do to stay in it.”

Cade Whitley pitched a complete game for the win in Game 1, giving up three hits and striking out five. Harrison Pate’s sacrifice bunt squeezed in the game-winning run for Sipsey Valley, scoring Brandon Moore in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jackson Smith hit an RBI single to tie things up, 1-1. Andalusia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Caleb Blackston.

“Cade did an excellent job. He kept them off balance and threw it off speed for strikes and pitched when he needed to and they have got some good hitters in their lineup,” Moore said. “They controlled it and we played good defense behind him and I thought we did the same in the second game. Caleb (Junkin) did a nice job pitching and getting us out of a few jams and both guys did that.”

Jacob Cravey picked up the loss. He gave up five hits and struck out four in six innings pitched. For Sipsey Valley, Connor Thomas, Reese Thomas, Moore, Whitley and Smith each had one hit.

In Game 2, Andalusia’s Ayden Amis hit an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Brandon Moore tied things up, 1-1, in the top of the third with a one-run single to center field. The Bulldogs scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth on an error.

Brennan Strong pitched a complete game for the win. He gave up three hits and struck out seven. Caleb Junkin recorded the loss, striking out six and allowing four hits. Connor Thomas, Moore and Junkin each had one hit.

