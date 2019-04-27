When Jesus knew that His time on Earth was drawing to an end, Luke tells us that he resolutely set out for Jerusalem knowing full well that rejection, pain, suffering and death lay ahead.

On the way, he met several types of individuals. First there were the “Rejecters.” They are represented by the Samaritans, who when they found out he was headed to Jerusalem refused to receive him. They had so much animosity towards the Jews that they would not even receive God in the flesh even when he was right with them.

Next were the “Condemners,” as represented by James and John who wanted to “call down fire from heaven,” to destroy those who refused to receive Jesus. This group is reflected in some hate groups who claim to follow Christ, yet abhor people unlike themselves.

Then there were the “Dreamers.” They are represented by the person who says that he will follow Jesus anywhere, not knowing that to do so comes with a cost. These folks are what I call “Mountain Top Junkies.” They are willing to follow Jesus as long as it feels good, but when hard times hit or they experience resistance to their faith, they are ready to throw in the towel.

Next were the “Procrastinators,” as represented by two men who said they would follow Jesus after they had taken care of other things in their lives. These are people that claim they will one day get around to accepting Jesus into their lives. But what happens if they never get around to it?

Then we come to the group that I am calling the “Dedicated.” They are the ones who are willing to do whatever God asks of them — to give fully of themselves for the sake of others, and who always put the needs of other first.

Can you guess who represents this group? It is none other than our Lord Jesus Christ, who was unwavering in His desire to fulfill His divine mission, even though it meant death on the cruel cross.

And why did He do it? He did it because of His great love for you and me. He knew that because of His death, millions could be given new life. And he knew that His Father would not allow Him to stay in the grave, but instead would allow Him to be resurrected and once again be seated at God’s right hand, where He is now our great high priest.

Which group do you identify with?

Dee Dowdy is pastor of Rainbow City First United Methodist Church.