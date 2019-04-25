ASWA RANKINGS

Here is the final Alabama Sports Writers Association high school softball poll of the season.

CLASS 7A

1. Fairhope (33-3)

2. Spain Park (34-6)

3. Sparkman (30-6)

4. Thompson (34-3)

5. Hewitt-Trussville (31-9)

6. James Clemens (23-16-1)

7. Bob Jones (29-6)

8. Central-Phenix City (30-14)

9. Vestavia Hills (23-16)

10. Huntsville (31-10)

Others nominated: Auburn (16-15), Austin (14-16), Hoover (23-16), Prattville (29-14-1).

CLASS 6A

1. Northview (39-10)

2. Buckhorn (30-7)

3. Gardendale (34-5-1)

4. Brookwood (29-7)

5. Hazel Green (23-9)

6. Saraland (32-8)

7. Baldwin County (25-13)

8. Daphne (19-12)

9. Hartselle (21-10)

10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-12)

Others nominated: Athens (21-13), Chelsea (19-14-1), Helena (17-13), Pelham (21-13), Stanhope Elmore (21-20).

CLASS 5A

1. Hayden (29-4)

2. Springville (29-9)

3. Tallassee (34-7)

4. Rehobeth (28-9)

5. Mortimer Jordan (25-11)

6. Ardmore (24-7)

7. Alexandria (24-8)

8. Corner (24-11)

9. Satsuma (32-7)

10. East Limestone (24-9)

Others nominated: Brewer (18-11-1), Brewbaker Tech (23-14), Faith Academy (17-10), Marbury (17-18), Moody (23-21), Scottsboro (15-15).

CLASS 4A

1. Alabama Christian (25-9)

2. Holtville (35-9)

3. North Jackson (23-7-1)

4. White Plains (25-8)

5. American Christian (27-7)

6. LAMP (24-8)

7. Good Hope (25-6)

8. Wilson (27-7)

9. Curry (27-11)

10. Leeds (17-6-1)

Others nominated: Ashford (21-14), Central-Florence (18-8), Danville (19-11), Elkmont (20-8), Madison Academy (19-8), Rogers (18-14).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (36-5-1)

2. Pisgah (33-8)

3. Plainview (29-9)

4. J.B. Pennington (22-5)

5. Winfield (30-11-1)

6. Pleasant Valley (24-9)

7. Colbert Heights (20-3)

8. Providence Christian (22-9)

9. Wicksburg (33-12)

10. St. James (24-8)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (18-14-2), Geneva (23-18), Lauderdale County (16-13), Locust Fork (14-8), New Hope (17-9), Piedmont (19-13), Sylvania (22-14).

CLASS 2A

1. G.W. Long (35-3)

2. Hatton (31-12)

3. Sumiton Christian (27-19-1)

4. Sand Rock (24-8)

5. Tharptown (19-12)

6. Leroy (26-7-1)

7. Red Bay (19-6)

8. Collinsville (22-12-1)

9. Cedar Bluff (12-13)

10. Vincent (18-7)

Others nominated: Reeltown (12-16-1), West End (12-14-1).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (29-9)

2. Mars Hill Bible (28-9)

3. Spring Garden (19-8)

4. Appalachian (18-7-2)

5. Kinston (19-10)

6. Falkville (21-9)

7. Millry (24-7)

8. Marion County (16-15-1)

9. Belgreen (18-11)

10. Skyline (10-19-1)

Others nominated: Berry (14-11), Gaylesville (10-10), Holy Spirit (13-9), Lynn (15-10), Sweet Water (10-12-1).