Local items available at the farmers markets this week:

• Beef, grass fed

• Butternut squash

• Eggs

• Fresh poultry

• Greens

• Peppers, assorted

• Pork

• Spring onions

• Strawberries

• Sweet potatoes

• Baked goods, canned goods, fresh ground corn meal, homemade dog treats, dried herbs, Flavored butters, fresh herbs, plants, natural jellies and jams, pickles and jellies, pepper sauce, spices, bath and body creams and soap, beeswax candles, quilts, crafts and homemade children’s clothes.

Area farmers markets:

Tuscaloosa Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

Northport Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-noon Saturday at 4150 Fifth St., Northport.

Balsamic Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients

• 2 pork tenderloins (about 1 1/2 pounds total weight)

• Salt and pepper

• 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil (enough to coat the skillet)

• 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

• 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon light brown sugar (packed)

• 1 medium clove garlic (pressed)

• 2 teaspoons fresh chopped rosemary (or about 1 scant teaspoon dried)

Trim the pork tenderloins, discarding excess fat. Scrape off the silver skin. Lightly sprinkle the pork tenderloins all over with salt and pepper. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking pan (large enough to fit the tenderloins) with foil. Spray the foil lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the pork tenderloins and sear, turning to brown all sides. Transfer the pork tenderloins to the foil-lined baking pan. If the ends of the tenderloins are very thin and tapered, fold them under and tie with a little kitchen twine to make each tenderloin a uniform size for even cooking. In a bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; pour into the hot skillet and cook, stirring to scrape up any browned pork bits, for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until reduced by about half. Don't let the mixture burn. Brush a little of the reduced balsamic glaze over the pork. Roast the pork for about 20 to 30 minutes, brushing a few more times with the balsamic glaze mixture. According to the U.S. food safety website, pork must be cooked to a minimum of 145 degrees. Check with an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the largest tenderloin. Pork may still look pink when actually done. Remove the tenderloins from the oven and tent loosely with foil; let them rest for 5 minutes. Transfer the pork tenderloins to a serving platter. Quickly bring any glaze left back boil in a saucepan and then pour over the pork. Slice the tenderloins for serving.

