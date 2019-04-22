DESTIN — Divers from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office recovered a body Monday morning that is believed to be that of a tourist missing since the night before.

The 28-year-old man was snorkeling near the east jetty Sunday when he went missing.

Dive teams searched Sunday and then called off the search due to unfavorable conditions. They resumed Monday morning and found the body around 10 a.m. about 50 feet west of the east jetty in the pass.

The Medical Examiner's office will have to positively identify the body and next of kin will need to be notified before his name will be released.

Folks commonly snorkel along the jetties, according to a witness.