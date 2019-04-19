Gov. John Bel Edwards is pushing a proposal that would broadly expand the access our high school students have to college coursework.

The principle, called dual enrollment, allows students to take some college classes – and get college credit – while they are in high school. It is already in many schools, but what is available and how much it costs varies widely from district to district across the state.

Edwards’s measure would allow every high school junior and senior to take two college classes for free beginning next year. That sounds like an ambitious plan, but it really builds on what is already being done in a way that will guarantee at least some access to all qualified students.

“What is often found is that it becomes the chance for students who historically have never believed college was an option for them to have a chance to see that they are perfectly capable of succeeding in post-secondary education,” said Chris Broadwater, vice president of workforce policy for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. “And it is important enough that it is worth the effort in order to get it done on that time frame,” he said.

This is a great example of an issue that can cut across the stubborn partisan divide that so often drives politicians apart in Baton Rouge. In considering the ability of our children to pursue higher education – particularly at a much smaller cost while they are in high school – our officials have to set aside their petty differences and work for the common good.

We are reminded frequently of how much our state lacks in providing resources for our colleges and the students they serve. This would be an excellent chance for our officials to help make a real difference in thousands of young lives, opening up the prospect of higher education to students who might not have thought of it otherwise or who might have thought college would be unattainable.

There will be a lot of talk in the coming weeks about what this will cost and how it can be implemented. But we have to be careful with education to think of money spent on it as investment rather than cost.

This seems to be an idea that will be worth honing into a politically acceptable bill. Let’s hope our officials are able to do just that.

Editorials represent the opinion of the newspaper, not of any individual.