The United Way of West Alabama’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society honored Anne and Brock Jones with the annual Family of the Year award as longtime supporters of the nonprofit.

“Brock’s service on both our United Way board and ADT Society have been tremendously helpful in reaching and surpassing our goals,” United Way of West Alabama President Jackie Wuska said in a statement released by the nonprofit. “Anne and Brock’s lives are outstanding examples of giving of one’s talents and resources to benefit others … and we are honored to be associated with their service to our community.”

The award is given to a family that has made significant contributions to improving health, education, or financial stability for West Alabama residents.

The award was presented during the society’s spring dinner at Sharon and Lin Moore’s home on Tuesday.

Brock Jones, a financial adviser with Raymond James, previously served as president of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society and treasurer of the United Way of West Alabama’s board among other leadership roles in the community. Anne Jones is the Alpha Gamma Delta alumni philanthropy chair and has held many positions with the Junior League of Tuscaloosa.

The Joneses helped grow the society’s membership to more than 100, according to an announcement from the United Way. Their vision was to grow the membership to grow support of local preschool education through the United Way of West Alabama’s early education program, Success by 6.

The Alexis de Tocqueville Society of West Alabama, which began in 1998, is composed of people who donate $10,000 or more annually to the United Way of West Alabama.