State legislators are out of touch and selfish

We elect them to govern us. Instead, they dive into areas that are not broken and try to create a one-size-fits-all solutions for both south and north Florida. (I recall HR631 was drafted and modified by south Florida so that it only affected Walton County.) Tallahassee wants to take control from counties for rentals, tree aborting, establish term limits for local school boards (but not their own terms), and reduce the ability for citizens to introduce initiatives.

Meanwhile, they are creating barriers for implementing Amendment 4 and still can’t get medical marijuana right. Our legislators are bowing to deep pocket lobbyists desires for legalization of all marijuana. Why isn’t the Sunshine State the highest user of residential solar power?

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Legislators should focus on safety of life, environmental, and civil liberties issues. Not how we run our local areas.

James Wiggins, Fort Walton Beach