Spring football practice is in the history books and now University of Alabama coaches and players can turn their attention to preparing for the fall.

With roughly four and a half months until UA's 2019 opener, fans can also begin game-planning to make the most of the season.

No kickoff times have been set yet, but here's a few things of UA fans to know about UA's 2019 schedule:

• What's at stake: UA will enter the season as the defending SEC champion and will be seeking the program's sixth berth in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide has made the playoffs every year since the system began in 2014, something no other college football team has accomplished. Nick Saban begins his 13th season as UA's head coach.

• Home cooking: The home schedule breaks down into three September games, two October games and two November games in Tuscaloosa. UA begins its schedule of games at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 7 with its first-ever matchup with New Mexico State. Southern Miss visits on Sept. 21, the first time since 2014 that the Golden Eagles have been on UA's schedule. UA's home SEC schedule begins with Ole Miss on Sept. 28, followed by Tennessee on Oct. 19, Arkansas on Oct. 26 and LSU on Nov. 9. The schedule wraps up Nov. 23 with a nonconference game against Western Carolina.

• When is homecoming?: The Oct. 26 game against Arkansas will serve as the 2019 homecoming game.

• On the road again: UA opens the season on Aug. 31 with a neutral site game against Duke at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The SEC road schedule features games at South Carolina on Sept. 14, Texas A&M on Oct. 12, Mississippi State on Nov. 16 and Auburn on Nov. 30.

• Give me a break: Two weeks off are included in the 2019 schedule, so fall brides or others planning fall events have two weekends when they won't have to compete with Alabama football games: Oct. 5 and Nov. 2.

• Post-season plans: Saban would be the first to point out that nothing is guaranteed, but here are some post-season dates for UA fans to keep in mind, just in case. The SEC Championship Game is set for Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The College Football Playoff semifinal games this season are set for Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The championship game is set for Jan. 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans.