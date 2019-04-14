We make no apologies for bringing out our scolding schoolmarm tone again — the turnout for last week’s inaugural Gadsden City Board of Education election was pathetic.

Take out District 3, where incumbent the Rev. Z. Andre Huff had no opposition, and 18,522 active voters in the city were eligible to take part in the election. According to unofficial results, 2,243 of them did. That’s just 12.1 percent, which absolutely fits Webster’s third definition of the adjective we used in the first paragraph: “pitifully inferior or inadequate.”

Perhaps 87.9 percent of the electorate stayed home because the heat that had surrounded the board over the status of the school system’s previous superintendent, and fueled the referendum that changed the way its members are selected, has died down. Things seem to be more in equilibrium under current Superintendent Tony Reddick, and even if we don’t like or excuse it, we can understand this falling off people’s collective radars.

Perhaps people were “too busy” to vote, but as we’ve noted in previous lectures of this type, the city of Gadsden contains only 37.26 square miles of land, It’s not burdensome or a major undertaking to carve out a few minutes during a 12-hour time window to visit one of the city’s 15 polling places — if you really want to.

Perhaps people thought “I don’t have any kids in school, I have no skin in this game, why should I care?” Well, maybe because today’s schoolchildren within a generation or so will make up this city’s tax base and potentially will be its leaders, making decisions about its future that absolutely will affect you even if you’re in your dotage. It’s irrelevant whether they’re your kids; their interests are your interests.

Those who did vote spoke loudly: All six contested races were decided without runoffs, meaning the new, elected board (members previously were appointed by the City Council) will be in place once the election results are certified.

There are four newcomers, although one is a quite familiar face — former Circuit Judge Allen Millican in District 7. The others are Adrienne Reed in District 1, Nathan Carter in District 2 and Mark Dayton in District 5. Huff, Mike Haney in District 4 and Nancy Stewart in District 6 are the veterans.

We think it’s a good mix of fresh perspectives and experience, a combination that ideally should benefit Gadsden’s schoolchildren now that the politics are over (at least until 2022, when the school board election syncs up with the city’s regular municipal election),