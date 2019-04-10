The state has set an execution date for the man who killed a Fayette County pastor during a robbery in 1991.

Christopher Lee Price, 46, is set to be executed at 6 p.m. Thursday. Price was convicted in the brutal stabbing death of Bill Lynn.

He has asked an appellate court to stay the upcoming lethal injection and has requested to instead be executed by nitrogen gas. Alabama last year authorized nitrogen as an execution method but has not developed a procedure for using it.



Price's attorneys argued the first drug in Alabama's lethal injection method has been tied to problematic executions, and says Alabama has agreed to execute other inmates by nitrogen.



The Department of Corrections says Price missed a 2018 deadline to select nitrogen as his preferred execution method.

Price and Kelvin Coleman cut the power to the Lynn's Bazemore home the night of Dec. 22, 1991. Lynn walked outside to check the breaker box when Price attacked him with a sword and dagger, stabbing and cutting him 38 times. Lynn's wife, Bessie Lynn, was struck three or four times with a nightstick before the teenagers forced her to hand over jewelry and cash.

The couple returned home from Natural Bridge Church of Christ around 7 p.m. that Sunday night, three days before Christmas. Bessie Lynn walked upstairs and turned on the television while her husband stayed in the basement to assemble the tricycle that was a Christmas gift for one of their two grandchildren.

She called out to him after the power went out. He replied that a fuse must have blown. Soon after, she heard him shouting “Call the police, call the police!”

That’s when she looked out the window and saw a figure, dressed in black and in a karate stance, holding a sword above his head in a position to strike.

After learning that their phone was dead, she went outside carrying a pistol, a candle and the keys to her van. Coleman struck her with the nightstick before she saw her husband on the ground bleeding.

She later told police his last words to her were “I’ve been stabbed. I’m dying. Give them anything they want.”

The autopsy would reveal that Bill Lynn had 38 cuts, lacerations and stab wounds — some that were 3 or 4 inches deep. He had been injured repeatedly in what officials described as a hacking or chopping motion. One arm had almost been severed. The examiners believe he died a slow death from loss of blood.

Bill Lynn was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars and had been a pastor for 26 years. He and his wife ran B and B Auto Parts Store. A frequent customer described him as an honest businessman who was more interested in making in living rather than getting rich, according to a 1991 Tuscaloosa News story.

Coleman was arrested in the days following the death, while Price was found in Chattanooga a week later. Coleman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole in 1993. He has served 27 years, three months and 11 days, and is currently imprisoned at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Appellate lawyers argued in the years following Price's 1993 conviction and jury’s 10-2 recommendation in favor of the death penalty that his attorney was ineffective. They said she didn’t introduce evidence of repeated physical, sexual and mental abuse he experienced and only called his mother to testify briefly during the short penalty phase of the trial, held immediately after the guilty verdicts were returned. A recent law school graduate who had assisted with his defense but who had not addressed the jury delivered the closing statements.

Price spent around six months of a four-year sentence in a boot camp after he was convicted of stealing a car and receiving stolen property in 1990. He had earned a yellow belt in karate after taking a class at a local community center and was working at a pizza restaurant in Winfield before the murder.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.