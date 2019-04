Coosa Christian Elementary School

Third Nine Weeks Honor Roll

All A’s

Kindergarten: Josea Barker, Cylas Cash, Levi Clough, Hailey Deweese, Joanna Freeman, Ryder Horne, Josalyn Jones, Nhi Le, Evelynn Neal, Katelyn Ramsey, Alexander Southern

First Grade: Jac Cothran, Harper Guyton, Graison Neal, Ethan Wilhelm

Second Grade: Jay Cline, Kyrie Cunningham, Kathryn Gallman, Evey Rodgers, Henry Templin, Makaya Thomas, Audrey Vann, Joseph Wright

Third Grade: Jack England, Jaden Hutt, Jesslynn Moon, Bela Wilhelm

Fourth Grade: Lexi Reeves, Maryanne Wright

Fifth Grade: Corbin Cash, AJ Holman, Levi James, Grayson Malone, Ella Thower

Sixth Grade: Jillian Delp, Mya Ellen, Landon Gladden, Blaine West

A’s and B’s

Kindergarten: Cade Cates, Abigail Delp, Ezra Freeland, Ruby Glenn, London Marbury, Marlee Oswalt,

First Grade: Myles Ellen, Bella Jones

Second Grade: Lauren Brigmon, Daelyn Franklin, Luke Holland, Derek Mewbourn, Kincade Moffett, Jackson Price

Third Grade: Alex Guyton, Aidan O’Clair, Cora Lea Wallace

Fourth Grade: Rex Dodd, Caylor Jones, Samuel Reeves, Monica Wells, Navarree Woods

Fifth Grade: Zavier Chatman, Meg Douthard, Grayson Gregory, Rylann Shaw

Sixth Grade: Kaitlyn Clough, Dylan East, Kate England, Nevaeh Freeland, Noah Gallman, John David Justus, Hayden McCauslin, Brody Nelson, Jackson Ramsey

Cashman receives

Flying Cross

Retired Army SSG Brian Cashman a 1983 Hokes Bluff High School graduate, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism and extraordinary achievement in aerial flight.

Cashman was part of a rescue mission in July 1999 when an American surveillance aircraft went down in a remote region of Colombia. The mission has now been declassified.