Spring... God’s creation awakening from its winter rest. Everything around us comes to life.

I remember decades ago when Mom and I were going to visit a friend. The grass was turning green again and the cherry and dogwood trees were blooming; the azalea and rose bushes and all sorts of flowers also were full of blooms. Beautiful daffodils and jonquils were everywhere.

I had just commented to Mom how pretty the flowers were as they danced in the wind when we pulled up where we would turn left to get to our friend’s home. There was a corner-lot home with a huge cherry tree and a magnificent magnolia tree, both in full bloom. I was excitedly asking Mom what kind of tree that was and the name of those bright fuchsia bushes that seemed to be on fire.

Suddenly, Mom made a sharp right-hand turn, pulled close to the curb, turned off the car, opened her door and said, “Let’s go dance with the flowers! We’ll dance before God like King David did!” She said this as if it was a commonplace thing for people to do.

I protested, but this did not deter my mom from coming around to open my door, grab my hand and pull me toward the yard. I begrudgingly gave in and skipped with her hand-in-hand into the yard.

Soon this almost 50-year-old woman began twirling and dancing around the yard like a little girl. She danced over and smelled the roses and asked them to join her in dancing. Next, she danced over to a bunch of daffodils and asked if she could dance with them. The wind obliged and soon all the blooms on the trees, bushes and flowers were dancing with my mom. I just stood there in disbelief at what I was witnessing.

Mom explained that when she saw the trees, bushes and flowers dancing in the wind, she knew they were celebrating and thanking The Creator for their new life. Likewise, our only logical response to the new birth we receive from Christ and His glorious righteousness with which we are clothed is to give Him praise and honor as we rejoice in these precious gifts.

May the Lord help us learn to freely worship and praise Him without hesitation, any time and any place.

Have you danced with the flowers lately?

Shirley Crowder is a biblical counselor, seminar speaker and freelance writer living in Birmingham. She is the daughter of the late Rev. Ray Crowder, a Gadsden pastor who founded The Bridge. Read her blog at ThroughTheLensofScripture.com.