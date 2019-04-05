William Nichols, Architect

Tuscaloosa needed grand structures, particularly a statehouse, after the town became the new state capital in 1825. So they hired the South’s finest architect, the English-born William Nichols. He immediately set to work, and the result was a masterpiece, a domed structure of brick and stone. Its beauty cannot be imagined just by looking at the foundation ruins in Capitol Park. If you want to see the statehouse that Nichols designed for Alabama, go to Jackson and imagine a smaller version of what later he did for Mississippi.

— Moment in History compiled by Betty Slowe and Guy Hubbs

Click here for more about Tuscaloosa’s history and bicentennial celebrations.