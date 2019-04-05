American Christian Academy baseball shut out Northside 12-0 on Thursday night.

Drake Montgomery had four strikeouts and pitched a complete game for the Patriots. Gray Williams went 3-for-4 and had five RBIs. Trayton Taft also went 3-for-4 with one RBI.

ACA (15-11) hosts Sipsey Valley on Tuesday in an area game.

SOCCER

TA boys win big

The Tuscaloosa Academy boys defeated Coosa Valley Academy 9-1. Drew Sutter and Drew Scharfenberg paced the Knights with three goals each. Oli Kneer and Sydney Becher each scored a goal as well. Patton Turnipseed had an assist.

Tuscaloosa Academy (8-2) is at Hooper Academy next Tuesday.

Lady Knights shut out Coosa Valley

Led by four goals from Autumn Pernell, the Tuscaloosa Academy girls defeated Coosa Valley Academy 10-0. Hannah English scored two goals while Morgan Smith, Lucy Corder, Avalon Pernell and Sahar Aryanpure each scored a goal.

Kelsey Curry kept Coosa Valley Academy scoreless with two saves in goal.

Tuscaloosa Academy (10-0) is at Hooper Academy next Tuesday.

Jaguars down Pelham

The Northridge boys claimed a 3-0 victory over Pelham at home. Quin Donovan, Andrew Richardson and Joey Walker each scored a goal for the Jaguars. Richardson also contributed an assist on Donovan’s goal. Covey Byars was in goal for Northridge in the win.

GOLF

Knights take second

Tuscaloosa Academy finished second in the Morgan Academy Invitational at Selma Community College. With a team score of 334, it was the Knights’ best finish by place this season. Logan Harris led the way with an 81 and William Beeker shot an 82. Anna Christian Beeker shot an 84 and Walt Denney finished with an 87. The Knights will play next at the Lee-Scott Invitational in Auburn next Tuesday.