A Florida woman saw a snake with its head in a Bud Light can on Thursday in Central Florida. Was she afraid? Yes, but she let it free.

Rosa Fond saw a snake in distress and couldn’t keep herself from bringing it to safety -- even if she was terrified.

Fonda was driving when she saw the snake with its head in a Bud Light can on Thursday in Central Florida, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“I can’t believe I’m doing this,” she said as she nudged the two-foot black reptile with a stick.

The snake flinched, but eventually, it was rescued and can-free.

