I’ve never attended the “Daddy Daughter Hair Factory Academy,” where they teach fathers how to do their daughters hair. As a matter of fact, that ship has sailed. My daughters are now in their twenties, both finishing graduate degrees, so unless a granddaughter is left with me someday, I won’t have to worry about it.

But I have on many occasions had to try to get little girls ready for school when my wife was out of town. The hair was always a problem, if there was a bow involved, you could forget about it. And being from the Deep South, there were always hair bows involved. I no longer have nightmares about doing little girls hair, because as noted, I’m past that.

However, I will tell you something that I am not past… Latticework on pies… I love to cook, watch the cooking shows and search the internet for new recipes. So, the other day, I was doing a number of “make and freeze” meals that included lasagnas and chicken pot pies. The recipe I was looking at for the chicken pot pies used latticework with the crusts, and it just looked so pretty.

These were individual chicken pot pies that I was putting in ramekins and baking. That is, if I could figure out the latticework for the crust. Now, keep in mind, I have been some sort of “rocket scientist” for over 30 years and a math professor, who fancies himself as being able to make complex mathematical topics simple in the classroom.

Then, there was the video of the lady doing the lattice work for the chicken pot pie crusts. Her original cuts/lines on the pastry were so straight and perfect. Her explanation of weaving the pastry in and out was so quick and effortless. I watched it over and over.

I started sweating like I used to when I had five minutes to get my girls to the bus stop and their hair looked like either they had stuck a finger in a wall socket or they had been spinning around in the dryer. The bow? I had the opportunity to meet many mothers and nice school teachers by simply handing them a ribbon and telling them, “I just can’t do it.”

The mother or school teacher would take about 30 seconds and have the bow picture perfect. On more than one occasion, my girls came home and told me that the teacher asked, “Who did your hair?” These were all instances where I, their Daddy, did his best to do their hair.

Their mother always made it perfect. Portraits hang in my home of little girls with bows in their perfect hair, tied by their mother. I often wish I had taken pictures of my attempts at brushing and fixing hair. It would help me remember what real work is…

And I couldn’t do the latticework for the crusts.

Well, fortunately my bow tying expert was there in the kitchen with me to do my latticework. Like tying the bows in squirming little girls’ hair, she just made perfect latticed crust tops for all my ramekinized chicken pot pies.

After letting them cool off, I bagged them and put them in the freezer. I was having to fill the freezer up after going on vacation and coming back to a dead refrigerator and freezer. I did have the compressor replaced and verified my freezer was working before filling the freezer up again.

Now, I will possibly have nightmares about doing latticework with pastry, but so be it. We all have our gifts and talents, mine have absolutely nothing to do with tying bows or cutting and weaving dough.

Read more stories at www.CranksMyTractor.com