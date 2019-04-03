DESTIN— Most people would stay on the beach if they saw a shark breach with a meal in its mouth.

But Destin natives and close friends Scott Burke, 20, and Dylan Sims, 25, grabbed their paddleboards to have a look at what turned out to be a 8- to 9-foot mako shark.

"We thought it was a dolphin and shark going at it," Burke said. "All of sudden it jumped out of the water with a tarpon in its mouth."

Sims works at Ride on Surf School near Captain Dave's on the Gulf. Burke was on the beach with him Tuesday morning fishing when they spotted the shark.

"Yeah, it was pretty crazy," Burke said.

He posted three videos from their experience on Facebook with the following text in the post:

"After catching a few Spanish Mackerel off the paddle board I went in to tie on a pompano jig and Dylan Sims spotted something moving extremely fast on the outside! At first we assumed it was a dolphin feeding, but weren’t really sure once we saw there were two big fish going at it. It wasn’t long till we saw a big shark breach out of the water, jawing onto a big Tarpon!! Dylan and I jumped on a paddle board to check it out.... First time I’ve been up close to a Mako and it was every bit of 8-9 feet."

