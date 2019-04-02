NFB Académie will hold auditions for the 2019-2020 academic year on April 27 from 6-8 p.m. and April 28 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. for incoming 3rd grade students and on April 27 from 3:30-5 p.m. for incoming 6th grade students.

Auditions will be held at the NFB studios in downtown Fort Walton Beach and are by appointment only. Audition reservations must be made by April 25.

Prospective Académie students and their parents are encouraged to attend a tour event at the NFB studios. Tours are available on April 23 at 10:15 a.m., April 24 at 6 p.m. and April 25 at 10:15 a.m. for incoming 3rd grade students. A tour for students entering the 6th grade is available on April 26 at 9 a.m.

The NFB Académie is a free, integrated arts and academic program for third through eighth grade boys and girls who demonstrate the potential to excel in dance. Académie students receive concentrated instruction in ballet as a part of their overall academic and artistic education. Certified elementary and middle school teachers under the direction of the Okaloosa County School District supervise the academic program. French, art and music are taught weekly. The NFB Académie is a nationally acclaimed program and has been recognized as an A+ school since inception.

For more information on the NFB Académie, tour events or to reserve an audition time, call 850-664-7787 or visit https://nfballet.org/academie/academie-auditions/