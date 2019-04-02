NAVARRE — A Navarre man has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and contempt of court after he stabbed a man he had a court order to avoid, according to the Santa Rosa County Sherrif's Office.

Kristopher Chance Hamilton, 36, allegedly stabbed Sheldon Hutchins multiple times at a home at 7543 Blackjack Circle in Navarre on March 30.

Hutchins told sheriff's deputies that Hamilton pulled into the driveway of the home and blocked his vehicle from leaving. Hamilton then got out of his truck, grabbed him and began to stab at him with a knife. Hutchins, who has a no-contact injunction filed against Hamilton, said tried to kick the knife out of Hamilton's hand but was unable to do so.

After the fight, Hutchins said he realized he had been stabbed in the chest, left shoulder, neck and rib cage. Deputies noted that his injuries seemed to back up his story.

Hamilton had fled from the scene before deputies arrived, but was arrested the next day and taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail.