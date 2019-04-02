PANAMA CITY — Stating that the effect of Hurricane Michael continue to pose a threat to the "health, safety and welfare" of the State of Florida and its residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Tuesday extending the State of Emergency caused by Hurricane Michael for another 60-days.

This executive order will push the State of Emergency well past the 6-month mark after the storm and covers Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin, Leon, Wakulla and Jefferson Counties.

Locally, several municipalities have extended their local State of Emergencies as well, including Panama City, who have extended their local State of Emergency every 7 days since the storm.