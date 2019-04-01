Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week in Morgan City that the state will commit $80 million to build the Bayou Chene floodgate.

That is excellent news. As we all know, water doesn’t adhere to arbitrary political boundaries, so the structure, while it will be physically located in St. Mary Parish, will help protect a huge region that includes Terrebonne and Lafourche, as well as St. Mary, Assumption and Iberville.

“We’ve come together to take another step forward in reducing that flood risk and providing more peace of mind to the people in this region,” Edwards said. “The anxiety that (opening the Morganza Control Structure and Bonnet Carre Spillway) puts on people in Louisiana and on businesses is tremendous. And it takes a toll on the people entrusted to maintain the flood protection.”

Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove lauded the move, saying it would keep water from coming into the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

“When the (cubic feet per second) of the Atchafalaya get so high, it does a 180 comeback and hits the Intracoastal, it affects all of Terrebonne,” he said.

Likewise, Dwayne Bourgeois, executive director of the North Lafourche Levee District, said the floodgate will be a great help for Lafourche.

“It could be all parts of the parish. The Intracoastal is a big corridor. If we don’t have anything that closes the Intracoastal down, without Bayou Chene, it gives it a big opportunity for water to hit a lot of portions of (the parish),” Bourgeois said.

This is an important development, and it’s one that is being helped along by the cooperation of various local agencies along with the state. That fact, too, is significant in that it shows how much our protection relies on one another and how well our local leaders can work together to address real areas of need.

This is also a sign that progress, while understandably slow, is taking place in our battle to keep the water away from our homes and businesses.

None of our coastal challenges arose suddenly. And none of them will be defeated quickly, if at all. But we can and are taking steps to protect ourselves from the patterns that Mother Nature has allowed us to track.

Good work to all involved in making this significant improvement a reality.

