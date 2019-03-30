ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use friendly competition to break down barriers and build a harmonious mood. You could be caught up in a tight schedule that requires strategic planning.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might buy something to liven up the day that disrupts the budget. It might be wise to wait until tomorrow when some obstacles disappear to start new projects.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may be tempted to break away from people or situations that have disrupted your happiness. You could get a great deal of attention from others due to a new interest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may be called upon to do a favor for a friend. However, if what you are asked to do is against your principles then don't be embarrassed to say no.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's back to the same-old, same-old this weekend. Your love light might turn into a pilot light until you meet a deadline or complete a project.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An enhanced eye for detail and sensitivity to nuance make you more discriminating than usual. You are like Goldilocks and need to test out all your options.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You might look at a loved one with more clarity and less generosity. You might be more detached about romantic ideals and less willing to put your heart on the line.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your powers of persuasion add to popularity. Use your conversational gifts to chat up new connections or to present your impressive ideas to those in authority.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There is no such word as impossible in your vocabulary. Turn a competitor into an ally by supporting that person's favorite charity or community event.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If keeping your enthusiasm for love pumped up is going to be a challenge, test your wits against your romantic partner in a game.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The quarters jingling in your pocket could end up corroding at the bottom. Your friends might have investment ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put the seashell up to your ear and you may hear the ocean. If you hesitate to broach a sensitive subject it might be because you are not going directly to the source.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next two to three weeks your charm and friendliness will help you make beneficial connections. This is a fabulous time to ask for a raise, change jobs, or make an important romantic commitment. That said, you are also brimming with energy and can easily make brash statements or be overly competitive. Prove you are trustworthy and don't get carried away by your fantasies in May. If you keep your feet planted firmly on the ground, you can do very well in your career and job. That is an ideal time to evaluate your financial future and to take steps to ensure your financial security.