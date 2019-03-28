Joyful Enriquez recently completed the first mural in Panama City since the city began allowing murals.

Joyful Enriquez recently completed the first new mural to be painted in Panama City since the city began allowing murals. It's on the exterior of a the home of Allan and Anna Branch at 316 Park Ave. Here's her response to our Arts Q&A:

Name, age: Joyful Enriquez, 31.

Current city of residence/where are you from originally: Panama City/originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan

Medium: Oils

What inspires you/what or who are your biggest influences?

The mysterious, beautiful, and tranquil qualities of the underwater world environment inspire my creative process. Stanley Meltzoff, Don Ray and Mark Susinno are all artists that have had a profound influence upon my work. They took great care to personally study their subject matter and truthfully portray the underwater environment without sacrificing artistic interpretation.





When/how did you start making art?

Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always been going about making little drawings and paintings. Much to my parents' chagrin, they would find these little masterpieces in the flyleaf of their books or magazines. I grew up watching programs such as the "The Joy of Painting" by Bob Ross on PBS, and I remember thinking how much I would love to learn how to paint like that as a proper job.

Is there some element or tool in your process that you just can’t work without/enjoy more?

Over the past couple years, I've really fallen in love with the Palette Knife, and it has become an integral part of the style I have created. When combined with brushwork, the palette knife allows me to color and build up the paint very thickly in areas where I want the light and color to really stand out in a painting. In a brand new series I am working on for an upcoming show in November at the Panama City Center for the Arts, I've been experimenting with utilizing subtle pieces of gold and silver leaf hidden in key spots of the painting to enhance the glistening quality of light underwater. It is still something I am experimenting with, but so far I am really enjoying it and will continue to us it in further works.

How do you know when a piece is finished?

I think this is something a lot of artists struggle to articulate. You can spend so much time on a painting and never feel like it's done. Often, the more you do, the more you find needs to be done. There is a lot I could say about this but I think the great Leonardo DaVinci said it best: "Art is never finished, only abandoned."





What do you do to refill your creative well/get in touch with your muse?

When I feel weary and tired, I know it's because I've spent too much time in the studio and not enough time in the water! I grab my wetsuit, mask, fins and snorkel, and my GoPro and I hit the jetties or the springs, or somewhere I can get in the water and observe underwater wildlife in their natural habitat. I can't always go diving, but when I can, I do. Panama City is a great place to go diving. They have a great assortment of natural and manmade wrecks just off shore and Panama City Diving has been a great place to help me with all my diving needs.

Also, doing personal projects is important when I feel I have hit a creative plateau. As a full time artist, there are times when the pressures of deadlines, demands on clients, and necessity of paying bills, attempts to suck some of the simple joy and pleasure of just creating something beautiful in life. To counteract that, I make sure that I make time to always have one project going that isn't for a client, a show, a competition, or a commission. It's usually a project where I'm experimenting with trying something new — either a new technique, or a new medium, or a new idea, where I have the freedom to do what I want, and I just have fun. It's in these personal projects where I find rejuvination, rest, and return to reason why I became an artist in the first place. I encourage anyone in a creative type field to make time for these types of projects. It's vital.





Artist’s Statement:

Through conversations with local communities, there often seems to be a disconnect between the world we know on land and the world which exists underwater. Many people do not realize the tremendous impact the ocean and its creatures have on our everyday life. Some are even afraid of the ocean and mystery that surrounds it. Over 90 percent of our oceans remain unexplored, and yet they make up about 75 percent of our planet! I work as a marine wildlife artist to bridge the gap and connect communities with the beauty of the sea and creatures that live right off Florida's shores.

I have been living and working in Northwest Florida as a professional marine wildlife painter for the past five years and am always amazed by the beauty and diversity of life found along its coasts. The underwater world's intricate design, beautiful color and harmonious movement inspires me to continually study and capture these elements in my work. Overall, my work contains aspects of both representational and expressionist styles, in order to mimic the natural movement and energy found beneath the surface.

As an avid scuba diver and conservationist, I spend as much time as possible connecting with my subject matter through diving, snorkeling, visiting aquariums, and collaborating with marine biologists, naturalists, and other conservationists in the field. This hands-on approach allows me to expressively depict the animals, while maintaining accuracy of anatomy, behavior, and environment. By giving people a glimpse into the magical and beautiful underwater world, my hope is to inspire and motivate others to not only appreciate the ocean's beauty, but also support its exploration and preservation for generations to come.

Your goals as an artist:

Overall, my goal as an artist is to share with my viewers a glimpse into the magical, beautiful, empowering and healing experience found within the underwater world, and inspire them to discover it for themselves. Hopefully this personal connection will motivate others to join me in participating in the preservation and protection of marine habitats for generations to come.

More specifically, my goal as an artist is build collaborative relationships with oceanographers, marine biologists and cetologists that would allow me to learn more about marine species first-hand, and in turn support their ongoing research and conservation endeavors through artwork promotion and sales. I have already done some of this locally with organizations such as the Coastal Conservation Association, Gulf World Marine Institute, and the Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Sea Turtle Sanctuary. However, the ultimate dream is to one day study, paint and work with Humpback Whales, which are not native to this area.

Insight on the local arts community post-Hurricane Michael:

After Hurricane Michael, the arts community really took a blow. Losing the Artist Cove Gallery was especially a great loss for Downtown PC. It was a thriving fine art gallery downtown that was helping grow a great arts district. However, I've seen a lot of artists and organizations like the Beach Art Group and the Panama City Center for the Arts come together to help local artists with supplies and opportunities to sell their work post-hurricane. Although the city has experienced great loss, there is a fresh canvas, as it were, for artists to help in the rebuilding process. There are opportunities for artists like never before to help revitalize and rejuvenate the city in the area of public arts, if we have the vision and the fortitude to do so.

Where to see your art: Foster Gallery in Miramar Beach; Foster Gallery in Seaside; Amavida Coffee & Tea in St. Andrews; and Marine Art Gallery in Annapolis, Maryland



Find you online at: website JoyfulFineArt.com; Facebook: Joyful Fine Art; or Instagram @Joyfulfineart