Beth Marie Sketoe (Daniels), born March 10, 1980, passed away March 21, 2019.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. CT April 6, 2019 at the Honeyville Park on State 71 in Wewahitchka.

We will be enjoying finger foods and you are welcome to bring something in that category, but is not required for you to attend. It would be an honor to have your presence.