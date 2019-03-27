Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism marketing organization, has awarded the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, $174,000, part of about $1.09 million it has given out since February to seven Northwest Florida TDCS to assist in recovery from Hurricane Michael.

The funding was requested by local TDCs and will benefit their targeted marketing efforts as they continue to rebuild and recover from the Oct. 10 hurricane. Last month, Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young visited Northwest Florida and met with tourism leaders and small business owners impacted by the storm.

“After visiting Northwest Florida, I heard directly from local leaders on ways that Visit Florida can help with their efforts, and I’m pleased that we are able to award more recovery grants,” Young said. “It’s clear that tourism is vital to Northwest Florida and Visit Florida will continue to protect this industry by maximizing visitation and the tax revenue it generates.

Two $250,000 grants were awarded to Bay County - to the Panama City Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau and to the Panama City Community Development Council, Inc. - while the Gulf County TDC also received $250,000.

The Jackson County TDC was granted $60,000, while the Holmes County TDC received $55,000, and the Washington County TDC $47,598.