The Seahawk varsity continued their winning way this month, upping their record to 6-3, and 1-1 in district play

On March 12 at Godby, the boys won 14-3, banging out 11 hits.

“A well-played game for us from start to finish,” said coach Kevin Cox. “We came out and scored some runs early which is always a plus. Godby fought back and tied it in the first but then Chris Newell settled down and started hitting his spots better the rest of the game.”

Senior Christopher Newell hurled four innings, striking out seven, and walking two. As he gave up three earned runs on five hits. Junior Javon Pride got the save, blanking the opponents in one inning of work.

“ We were really swinging the bat well and scoring runs when we had runners in scoring position which is something we had struggled with over the past few games. A lot of players had multiple hits in this game,” Cox said.

Seniors Newell, Micah McLeod, and Tonnor Segree all had more than one hit, but senior Caden Smith had the biggest night, going 2 for 3, with four runs batted in, and a bases-clearing double.

“Just a real good night for Seahawks baseball as both the JV and varsity teams won,” Cox said.

On March 18 against Maclay, the Seahawks lost 3-0, with both teams getting three hits and committing one error.

Newell took the loss, hurling five innings, walking five and striking out four, while giving up two unearned runs on two hits.

Freshman Gage Boone walked two and struck out one in two innings on the mound, giving up one earned run on one hit.

“As hot as our bats were against Godby they were cold in this game against Maclay,” said Cox. “Our pitching is what kept us in it the whole way. Senior Chris Newell pitched five very solid innings, giving up zero earned runs.

“The difference in the game is Maclay made no critical mistakes and we made one. We loaded the bases in the seventh but just could not get the big hit to make the comeback.”

Pride, sophomore Dorian Fleming and sophomore Lamarius Martin each had one hit at the plate.

On March 21 against North Bay Haven, the team won 5-1, as Pride pitched a complete game, striking out three, walking three and giving up one earned run on three hits.

“Just a really good way to bounce back after the Maclay loss,” said Cox. “An excellent performance from our junior pitcher Javon Pride making his first start of season.”

“Tonight we got some timely hitting with runners in scoring position. It really started when freshman Blakely Curry tripled in the fourth for two RBI, and Pride followed to score him. That inning gave us some separation but glad to see we were able to add another insurance run in the next inning when Boone singled and scored on Segree’s RBI single.

“A very solid performance by the team from pitching, hitting and defense,” said Cox. “We really need to carry this performance into next week as we have the meat of our district schedule coming up. “

On Friday against Aucilla Christian, Franklin County won 4-1, with McLeod getting his second win of the season. In four innings on the mound, he struck out nine, walked two, and gave up just two hits and no runs.

Freshman Wil Varnes went two innings on the mound, walking three and giving up one unearned run on one hit. Boone got the save by striking out one in one inning of work.

“A solid game played by us from start to finish,” said Cox. “We came out and got ahead early which is always a plus. We still left some runs out there which really kept them in it.

“Micah McLeod started the game and pitched very well for four innings. Our pitching was really good, we just made some errors in the sixth which gave them some life,” said the coach. “Freshman Will Varnes was able battle and get their best hitter to pop out with the bases loaded in the sixth and then Gage Boone came in the seventh to pick up the save.”

McLeod got the scoring started in the first with a triple, scoring Pride from first. After McLeod doubled his next time up in the third inning, Varnes scored him on an infield single. Fleming would double to score Varnes and Fleming would score on Newell’s single.

“I was really proud of the way the guys have played so far and look forward to a big game next week at home vs Port St Joe.,” said Cox.

McLeod went 3 for 3, with a double, triple, an RBI and one run scored, while Newell was 2 for 2, with a double and a run batted in. Curry was 1 for 2, Fleming 1 for 3 with a double, and Varnes 1 for 2 with a run batted in.