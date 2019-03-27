A Carrabelle woman has started a GoFundMe site for her best friend, who is battling breast cancer.

In her description of the GoFundMe site Team Alyse, Cassie Peters wrote that her friend Alyse Whitted, 31, discovered she had breast cancer while pregnant, and went through a double mastectomy. She did this while caring for her children by herself, after her husband passed away not long after her cancer diagnoses. She also endured the death of her 5-month-old child.

“She had to beat cancer, for her other children and she did just that, with a smile on her face and a positive attitude through it all,” wrote Peters.

“She has some rough nights, where she was sick and in pain, but you would have never thought that she was battling this monster,” she wrote. “I was amazed through the entire ordeal, how could someone who lost their child and husband be so brave, so courageous, so strong? That’s exactly who Alyse is, a warrior.”

After undergoing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, Whitted discovered back pain that made it difficult to even lift her baby boy, and later found “this horrible monster” had returned with a vengeance.

Peters said the tumor has wrapped around her sciatic nerve, making it unable for her to walk long periods of time. “This is the first time I have actually seen her scared and this is where I need your help,” she wrote.

Team Alyse is asking for a wheelchair to help Whitted get around, and with other needed expenses associated with her radiation therapy. “She cannot work due to cancer, she also has to move soon and I know she cannot do this alone,” Peters wrote. “She has children to care for and I want her to beat this without worrying about money.

“She has been my very best friend since the beginning and since the beginning she has had a hard time in life, but she has smiled through it all, I have never met someone as strong as her,” she wrote. “She is in for the fight of her life. These funds will go a long way to helping Alyse heal.”

To help, visit www.gofundme.com/team-alyse