Mystery writer Roger Johns will sign books and chat with readers at Downtown Books this Sunday, March 31, from 1 to 3 p.m.

A former corporate lawyer and retired college professor, Johns is the author of the highly-regarded Wallace Hartman mysteries “Dark River Rising” (2017) and “River of Secrets” (2018). He is the 2018 Georgia Author of the Year in the Detective/Mystery category), a 2018 Killer Nashville Readers' Choice Award nominee, and a finalist for the 2018 Silver Falchion Award for best police procedural.

Johns belongs to the Atlanta Writers Club, Sisters in Crime, International Thriller Writers, and Mystery Writers of America. With four other crime fiction writers, he co-authors the MurderBooks blog at www.murder-books.com.

His character, Wallace Hartman, is a female police detective in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She's smart and fearless, and when the lives of those she cares about are put in jeopardy by the cleverest, most violent criminal she's ever pursued, she is unstoppable.

Call the bookstore at 653-1290 for more information.