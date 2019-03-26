If you’ve lived in Florida long enough, you’ve seen some things on Florida’s roadways: mattresses, missiles and more. So a naked woman, kind of sashaying across six lanes of Interstate 95 near Flagler Beach in broad daylight shouldn’t surprise us.

A Brevard County man caught the whole thing on tape. He had to. Who would believe him otherwise?

“The peculiar thing was the lady was pretty calm about the whole thing when she was walking across the street, even though there were vehicles going by,” Richard Griffin told WESH 2 News.

But perhaps the oddest thing is that a man, fully clothed and holding a dog, appeared to be with the woman. One thing must be sure: Either the man and woman were after the dog or man and dog were after the woman. We may never know.

Did you miss the #floridamanchallenge last week? Find out which Florida man you are.

