FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The UAB women’s basketball team’s 2018-19 season came to a close on Sunday afternoon as the Blazers fell 100-52 to Arkansas in the second round of Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

UAB (26-7, 12-4 C-USA) closes the 2018-19 campaign having won 25+ games in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history, finished in second place in the Conference USA regular season standings and won the FGCU Hilton Garden Inn Classic on Dec. 21 in Fort Myers.

The Blazers finish the season having set program records for 3-pointers made (291), triples attempted (811) and carry the third highest 3-point field goal percentage (35.9 percent).