The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on the scene in Port St. Joe investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, a white male from Tennessee is dead. The officer was not injured.

The incident happened at Avenue A, just east of David B. Langston Drive., sometime after 3:20 p.m. ET, when the sheriff’s office first received a call.

The sheriff’s office said the incident stemmed from a law enforcement pursuit that began in Bay County.