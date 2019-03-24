AUSTIN, Texas – Freshman Kensey McMahon posted Alabama’s highest finish of the Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, bettering her own school record on the way to a top-eight finish in the mile.

McMahon finished seventh in the 1,650 freestyle with a school-record 15:53.18, bettering the mark she set in November when she became the first UA woman under 16 minutes in the mile, by six seconds. She was the only freshman in the top 14 at the NCAA Championships.

She also bettered her school record in the 1,000 freestyle on the way out in the mile, going 9:37.62, shaving seven seconds off her previous mark.