A new Trump administration proposal could save Louisiana seniors quite a bit of money on their pharmacy bills.

Entrenched special interest groups will surely fight the ambitious proposal, which would overhaul the entire prescription drug supply chain. They'll undoubtedly urge their allies on Capitol Hill to hold the president's nominations, legislative initiatives and funding requests hostage unless the administration agrees to drop the proposal.

Fortunately, as the second-highest ranking Republican in the House and a staunch ally of the White House, our own U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, can play a critical role in counteracting those special interests and ensuring they don't block this much-needed reform.

The proposal primarily affects the 644,000 Louisiana residents -- and 45 million people across the country -- enrolled in Medicare's Part D drug benefit. Part D plans are federally subsidized but administered by private insurers who compete to sell their plans to the public.

These insurers work with middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers to design plans and determine premiums, co-pays and co-insurance -- the percentage of a drug's price that Medicare enrollees must pay out of pocket. PBMs decide which drugs to include in each Part D plan. They leverage their decision-making power to demand big discounts from pharmaceutical companies.

Pharmaceutical firms dish out more than $150 billion in rebates and discounts each year to ensure that PBMs will include their drugs on insurers' plans. Typically, these discounts reduce a drug's sticker price by 30 percent or more. So if drug "ABC" has a sticker price of $60, the insurer might pay just $40 after accounting for the rebates negotiated by the PBM.

But PBMs and insurers hardly ever use these rebates to reduce Medicare enrollees' out-of-pocket expenses. Instead, they force enrollees to pay co-pays and co-insurance based on the full sticker price. For our hypothetical drug ABC, a patient with a 25 percent co-insurance requirement would pay $15.

If that patient were instead permitted to pay co-insurance on the negotiated, after-rebate price, she'd owe only $10.

Everyone benefits from this status quo except patients, who get stuck paying top dollar at the pharmacy counter. This system works particularly poorly for Medicare's sickest enrollees, who rely on multiple medications to treat their conditions.

Contrary to popular belief, drug prices aren't soaring. After factoring in discounts and rebates, drug prices rose just 1.5 percent in 2018 -- well below the rate of inflation. Net drug prices barely increased in 2017, too. Despite this relatively slow price growth, many patients find themselves paying higher and higher co-pays and co-insurance each year as a result of PBMs and insurers' refusal to share savings at the pharmacy counter.

Until now, PBMs have been granted an exemption from a federal law that prohibits kickbacks in business-to-business deals involving federal health care programs. This exemption enables PBMs to demand rebates from a drug company in exchange for ensuring that Part D plans include that company's drugs.

The Trump administration's proposal would remove this anti-kickback exemption and make it illegal for drug companies to offer rebates to PBMs unless those rebates are used to reduce patients' out-of-pocket costs.

This reform would slash out-of-pocket costs for seniors. The Department of Health and Human Services estimates that if 90 percent of manufacturer rebates are passed on to Medicare enrollees, those enrollees could save more than $53 billion over the next decade. Patients living with diabetes could save upwards of $350 each year.

These savings are particularly important for our state. Nearly 3 million Louisianans are fighting at least one chronic condition. Almost 14 percent of the adult population -- some of whom are enrolled in Part D -- has diabetes.

By reducing seniors' out-of-pocket tab, the proposal could drive down overall health care spending. Patients often stop filling their prescriptions when out-of-pocket costs rise too high. Their health worsens and they wind up in the hospital. Diabetes patients alone cost Medicare nearly $100 billion a year due to complications stemming from missed medications.

By making medicines more affordable at the pharmacy counter, the new proposal would keep seniors healthy and out of the hospital. The proposal fixes a broken drug supply chain and makes it work for patients. Congressman Scalise ought to do everything in his power to help the administration implement this proposal.

Shane Comeaux is a public policy expert from Lockport. The LSU alumnus splits his time between Louisiana and the Washington, D.C., area.