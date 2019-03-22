The West Alabama Breeze noted that Mrs. Alma Reed lived from 1796 to 1902 and Mrs. Julia Phillips from 1799 to 1905, both dying at age 106. In 1901, The Tuskaloosa Gazette observed the passing of Lilah Owen, said to be 115 years old, who had reportedly been brought to Tuscaloosa by Dr. John Owen in 1818. Each of these three women lived in three different centuries, beginning their lives while Napoleon was leading his armies across Europe and departing after the first automobile was seen on Tuscaloosa streets.

