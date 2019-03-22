The Lady Seahawks softball team posted a pair of wins to open this week’s Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, defeating teams from Tennessee and New Mexico, but found themselves on the wrong end of an 8-1 score tonight against Chattanooga Christian.

The girls opened Thursday against the Piedra Vista Panthers, from Farmington, New Mexico, and behind strong pitching from junior Jaylin Charles, got a 3-0 win.

In seven innings of shutout ball, Charles gave up just three hits, walked three and struck out six.

The Lady Seahawks plated the only runs they’d need, with two in the bottom of the second, and then added an insurance run in the fourth.

They managed five hits, three from senior Melanie Collins and one each from senior Alexus Johnson and freshman Ariel Andrews, with each of the three players driving in a run.

In the afternoon game today, Franklin County spotted Huntland, Tennessee three runs, and then proceeded to scatter 11 runs across the next five innings, and win 11-3.

Freshman Sage Brannan gave up just four hits, struck out five and didn’t walk any of the 20 batters she faced over fine innings. Charles got the save, striking out three, and giving up a hit, in her one inning on the mound.

The hottest bats belonged to senior Sophia Kirvin, 1 for 4 with three runs batted in; Collins, 2 for 2 with a triple, a pair of RBI, and a pair of runs scored; Alexus Johnson, 1 for 2 with an RBI, plus two runs scored; and freshman Gracie Smith, 2 for 3 with a triple, a pair of RBI, and one scored.

Sophomore Abby Johnson, Brannan and Charles each had a hit and scored a run, while eighth grader Kylah Ross had a hit and scored two runs, and freshman Brooklyn O’Neal scored a run.

Scott Collins' Lady Seahawks, now 9-2, have an early morning start Saturday, going up against Steeleville, Illinois at 8 a.m. Steeleville shut out Ardmore, Alabama 8-0 in their opener this afternoon.