In recognition of National Women’s History month, the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art is hosting the second annual Celebration of Women in Art exhibition throughout the month of March. The show of work by and for women is in a variety of mediums including oil and watercolor, jewelry, fabric, metal and mixed media. It is on display now through Saturday, March 30.

For more information, stop by the HCA at 86 Water Street, e-mail info@aplachicolahca.com or visit our website at www.apalachicolahca.com.

Events in honor of Women’s History Month at the HCA are made possible thanks to the Tourist Development Council, the city of Apalachicola and the generous support of members. In addition, this month HCA joined with over 150 other museums throughout the state to partner with the Florida Department of State in the third annual “March of Museums” highlighting the variety and versatility of museums in Florida and the important services they provide by encouraging learning and enhancing quality of life. Visit MarchOfMuseums.com for more information.