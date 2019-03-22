PENSACOLA — Top male and female senior basketball players from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties played in the 9th Annual Subway High School All-Star Bsaketball Game at Pensacola State College's Hartsell Arena, March 15.

Both games were close. The West girls defeated the east 73 to 70. The East Girls MVP was guard Ataliya Brown from Choctaw High School with 11 points. The West Girls MVP was guard Khadija Chambless of West Florida Tech with 15 points. The East Girls 3-point-shootout champion was Ataliya Brown of Choctaw High.

The East Boys defeated the West boys 96 to 94. The East Boys MVP was guard Josh Williams of Choctaw High with 23 points. The West Boys MVP was guard D.J. McKenzie of Catholic High with 9 points. The Men's slam dunk champion was Adrian Walker of Milton High.

Photographer John Askew spoke with Walker after the game.

Family and friendship are the two key motivating factors that has kept Adrian Walker to play inspiring basketball night in and night out, Askew said.

Walker said, "My friends pushed me to do my best on the court as I would push them."

The friends Walker mentioned were Tobias Daniels and Tristan Harris, also from Milton High.

"This was evident by seeing two of his teammates on the Subway High School All Star Basketball Game," Askew said. "After the game, you could instantly see the bond that all three young men have as they took their last picture together on the basketball court. When it comes to family, Walker's grandmothers has his heart and for that reason he will always work hard on and off the court. Then the wonderful town of Milton he loves so much because this city believes in him as he believes in this city as well."

Walker's dream is to continue to play college basketball with Pensacola State College.