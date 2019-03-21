Franklin County runners are continuing to post season’s best times and distances, after completing two meets earlier this month.

On March 8 at Godby, at the Tariq Barfield Invitational, and on March 12 at Bozeman, the team was again led by sophomore Tiauna Benjamin. At Godby she finished third in the high jump, with a leap of 1.47 meters, and was seventh in the long jump, going 4.75 meters, and ninth in the triple jump, reaching 9.33 meters.

At Bozeman less than a week later, Benjamin earned a first in the high jump by again going 1.47 meters, and was second in the long jump, with a leap of 4.44 meters. She was fourth in the triple jump, with a stronger performance of 9.42 meters.

Also a Bozeman, sophomore Ja’mela Ray took first in the shot put, with a throw of 9.98 meters, and was second in the discus, with a toss of 25.33 meters, both of these season best performances.

At Godby, among the girls, eighth grader Adia Barber ran a 1:26.28 in the 400 meters, for 44th place, and a 3:33.08 in the 800 meters, to finish 37th.

In the 800, freshman Marlee Tucker was 38th, with a time of 4:02.91, and sophomore Makayla Varner was 39th, with a time of 4:28.63, her season best.

In the 1,600 meters, Tucker ran a season best 7:52.08, for 27th, and Varner a 9:47.00, also a season best, for 33rd

In the 100 meters, sophomore Lindsey Steifel ran a 22.35 for 11th.

In the discus, Ray threw 25.18 meters, for 13th and tossed the shot 9.8 meters for eighth place. Freshman Marina O’Neal threw the shot 5.6 meters to finish 36th.

Among the boys at Godby, junior Isaiah Barber was 34th in the 100 meters, with a time of 12.39, followed by sophomore Eden Brathwaite with a season best sprint of 12.47 for 36th and senior Simon Brathwaite, with a 13.32 to finish 47th.

In the 400 meters, freshman Michael Square was 49th with a time of 1:11.98 and seventh grader Reece Juno 50th, with a 1:19.49 finish.

In the 800 meters, Square ran 38th with a time of 3:01.28, while freshman Brendon Polous ran a season best 3:03.12 time for 39th place, and junior Elijah Bowden was 40th with a season best finish in 3:13.49.

In the 1,600-meter run, sophomore Charlee Winchest posted a 5:31.85 for 26th, while seventh grader Cole Polous was 46th with a season best time of 6:22.11, and Juno 48th, with a time of 6:28.70.

The 4 x 100 meter relay team ran seventh, a season best for that foursome, with a time of 50.13.

In the high jump, Simon Brathwaite leaped 1.6 meters for 11th place, and posted a season best 5.36 meters in the long jump, for 25th. Barber was 11th in the long jump, leaping a season best 6.24 meters.

In the discus, Winchester was 29th, hurling for 22.08 meters.

At Bozeman, among the girls, junior Janacia Bunyon was 17th in the 100 meter dash, sprinting the track in a season best 14.58. Not far behind was Adia Barber, whose 14.95 time was good enough for 20th place.

In the 400 meters, Barber’s 1:23.05 earned her a 20th place finish.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Steifel ran a 21.99, a season best for her, and good enough for seventh. In the 300-meter hurdles, her season best time of 1:08.44 kept her in sixth place.

The 4 x 100 meter relay team combined for a season best time of 1:00.06, for eighth place.

Among the boys at Bozeman, Barber sprinted a season best 11.85 for a seventh place in the 100-meter dash, while Simon Brathwaite ran a 12.77, a season best performance that placed him 24th.

In the 200 meters, seventh grader Lance Peterson’s 33.06 and Juno’s 33.24 were good enough for 31st and 32nd, and both were season bests.

In the 400 meters, freshman Alex Itzkovitz ran a season best 1:08.54 to finish 21st and Square posted a season best 1:10.46 for 25th. Juno ran 30th, with a time of 1:22.57.

In the 800 meters, Square’s season best time of 2:51.91 earned him a 16th place finish, while Bowden’s time of 3:15.89 placed him at 28th.

In the 1,600 meters, Winchester ran ninth, with a time of 5:33.98.

In the 4 x 100 relay, the quartet combined for an eight-place time of 56.07.

In the high jump both Barber and Simon Brathwaite had season best leaps of 1.63 meters, and tied for fifth place.

In the long jump, Barber’s 5.92 meter showing earned him fifth place, while Simon Brathwaite’s 5.08 meter leap was good for 21st

In the discus, junior Nick Hutchins threw for 23.14 meters, for 16th place, and in the shotput, tossed for a season best 10.12 meters for 15th place.