The Franklin County Seahawks varsity basketball team, who finished with a perfect 11-0 district record, a district championship 20-9 overall, and a berth in the Class 1A Florida state championship semifinals, were saluted by the Franklin County commissioners Tuesday morning. Coach Nathan West, in front at right with Commission Chairman Noah Lockley, told the commissioners of the young men’s dedication and hard work, and that they have lived up to his priority of creating student athletes who will perform well in their sports and go on to lead exemplary lives in their careers and families. On hand to receive the praise of the county, and a a plaque, were junior Ayden Pearson, senior Daijon Penamon, sophomore Eden Brathwaite, junior Grady Escobar, sophomore Lamarius Martin, senior Rufus Townsend, senior Alex Hardy and senior Simon Brathwaite, along with assistants Ray Bailey, Rob Wheetley and Commissioner Ricky Jones. Not pictured, due to spring break were freshman Carter Kembro, junior Javan Pride, sophomore Jarvis Turrell, senior Mikalin Huckeba, and senior Tonnor Segree.