Magnolia (Toby) Gray, 82 passed away March 9, 2019. Magnolia was a long time resident of Port St. Joe and worked in the seafood industry.

Survivors include her sons, David Fowler (Jean), Parker, Colorado, John Fowler

(Donna), Overstreet, Florida, Patrick Gray (Summer), Aurora, Colorado; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Rita Pelt, Jones Homestead, Florida, and brother James Hicks (Otis), Apalachicola, Florida. A visitation was held at Comforter Funeral Home Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. ET. Graveside services were held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Holly Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, Florida at 11 a.m. ET.

Services under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.