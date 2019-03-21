The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, a celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, March 23.

This multi-venue showcase, free and open to the public, will take place at over a dozen galleries, museums, shops, restaurants, and spaces. This community event is sponsored by Cal Allen's Coastal Art Gallery & Studio, Carrabelle Cares, Christie's Cottage Living, Coastal Realty Group, Duke Energy, and Sunset Isle RV & Yacht Club.

Be on the lookout for colorful costumed characters, including some favorite Fishy Fashionistas wandering the streets, representing the spirit of Carrabelle. Visitors will have an opportunity to lend their talents to the creation of some public art. Music will be heard throughout in some unexpected places. Plus visitors get a chance to win wonderful door prizes just for having fun!

The Carrabelle Artist Association will have a display of art from several area artists, who will be on hand to chat and answer questions about their works. As part of creating their own art, visitors can try their hand at leaf rubbing on paper and at imprinting nature patterns and designs into clay. Plus find art to view and buy at a variety of shops and galleries.

Music to be heard during the crawl features Frank Lindamood singing folk music on Avenue B, piano music inside Christie's Cottage Living, and singer/songwriter, Susan David adding her vocals to the laid-back, fun vibe. To top it off, visitors will have a chance to join in with a hands-on music activity - a group drum circle with Mershell Sherman. Stay around after the crawl for more music with The Half Naked Water Band playing from 3 to 7 p.m. at Marine Street Grill, next to Harry’s Bar, and Three Billy Goats Gruff playing at Fathom’s Saturday evening.

Guests may start at any of the participating locations (See sidebar) and visit as many as time allows. Event maps showing the official stops will be available and the Gopher Tortoise logo will be displayed in the windows of participating locations. Refreshments will be available at several venues and visitors can enter the drawing for some great door prizes.@gmail.com. The Culture Crawl was founded by the economic development team of the Carrabelle Waterfront Partnership.

For more information, contact Tamara Allen at Carrabelle Cares at 697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum