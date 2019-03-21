Wrap up the month of March with the "Irish for the Day" celebration at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library, Thursday, March 21 starting at 5 p.m. Reception starts at 4:30 p.m.

"Not only will this event be super fun, but it will give our community their own cultural celebration of St. Patrick’s Day," said Audie Pieper, library assistant. "It is more than leprechauns and a pot of gold. Irish culture is a rich culture full of unique music, instruments, and dancing."

The event will showcase various Celtic music styles with guest appearances from Rick Finneran and Carol Harris. Audience participation is welcome and encouraged for this event highlighting Irish poetry, music, and stories. Trivia games will be played, in addition to the music and literature, for a chance to win a prize.

"This community is filled with diversity. The Apalachicola Margaret Key Literary Salon provides an outlet to explore different cultures by putting on events like these, and allowing the people of the community a place to celebrate cultural traditions," said Jill Rourke, library director.

Past Salon events include classical guitarist Peter Fletcher, celebrating Margaret Key, and exploring the world of famed modern dancer Alvin Ailey.

"We hope the Literary Salon events will bring everyone together, give people the space to learn about culture in a fun and enlightening way, while allowing the library the opportunity to play a part in it," said Rourke.

Future events include an African drum and dance performance, and an encore visit from Fletcher.

For more information about "Irish for the Day" contact 653-8436 or stop by 80 12 St. Apalachicola.