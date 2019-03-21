The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Carrabelle Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

March 11

Christian Lee Page, 20, Apalachicola, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Charles Denim Gray, 29, Carrabelle, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

March 12

Dino James Villani, 57, St. George Island, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

March 13

Marchant E. Bunyon, 43, Apalachicola, simple assault by threat to do violence; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Ricky Lamar Smith, 22, Eastpoint, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, possession of marijuana over 20 grams; $4,000 bond (FWC)

March 14

Shellie Elaine Wilson, 40, Apalachicola, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing – entry on property unlawfully; $4,500 bond (FCSO)

Travis Dwayne Millender, 42, Carrabelle, domestic battery, kidnapping – false imprisonment of an adult; $20,000 (CPD)

David Ray Smith, 30, Panama City, felony violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

March 15

Alex Steven Lozada, 45, Eastpoint, domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, kidnapping – false imprisonment of an adult; $8,500 bond (FCSO)

March 16

Robert Montague, 22, Carrabelle, resisting a law enforcement officer – fleeing or eluding with lights and siren active, driving with expired license for more than six months, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence; $8,000 bond (FCSO)

March 17

Joshua John Brown, 34, Carrabelle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving with expired license for more than six months; $1,000 bond (FCSO)