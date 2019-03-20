Holy Spirit’s Braden Cameron pitched a perfect game and had seven strikeouts in an 11-0, five-inning victory over Hubbertville in Class 1A, Area 8 baseball action.

Sam Contorno went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Joseph Bishop went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Sam Kornegay went 1-for-2 with an RBI and one run scored.

Gage Key took the loss for Hubbertville.

Holy Spirit (6-2) travels to Hubbertville on Thursday.

ACA 11,

West Blocton 1

WEST BLOCTON -- Gray Williams struck out eight batters and gave up three hits and one run in six innings pitched for the win in American Christian Acadcemy's Class 4A, Area 7 opener. Both Jack Ballard and JP Brasfield led ACA’s offense with three hits.

The Patriots (8-9) host West Blocton on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

ACA 7,

Hale County 0

MOUNDVILLE - American Christian Academy's Halle Payne (9-2) pitched a shutout, striking out 16 Wildcat batters, walking two, and giving up two hits.

Katherine Grill, Melissa Fray, and Anna Grace Barrett each had two singles for the Patriots. Lauren Carroll, Sarah Williams, Halle Payne, and Savanah Deerman each singled.

Hale County’s Emily LaFoy had two singles. LaFoy was the losing pitcher, striking out three batters and walking four.

The Patriots (13-4) host West Blocton in area play this Thursday.

Winfield 12,

Lamar County 0

VERNON — Alana Ballard pitched five innings, giving up no runs on four hits and striking out four batters in the shutout.

Anna Kate Crumpton went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Tralee Couch and C’era Beck each went 2-for-4 in the win for Winfield. Kady-Grace Eads went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Savanna Thomas took the loss for South Lamar.

Winfield (12-3) hosts Curry on Friday.

Tuscaloosa Academy 11,

Kingwood 1

ALABASTER — Emma Price was the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts in Tuscaloosa Academy’s victory.

Christina Sealy had two doubles, a single, three RBIs and four runs scored. Emma Price had three singles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Chloe Johnson had three singles, three RBIs and one run scored. Amity White had two singles and two runs scored. Meredith Taylor had a double and two runs scored.

TA travels to Russell Christian on Friday.

Northside 9,

West Blocton 5

WEST BLOCTON — Bo Clark pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and striking out one batter for the Rams.

Kristen Moore had two singles and a triple and Becca Chadwick had two singles and one RBI.

Northside (4-6) travels to Hale County on Thursday.

Gordo 4,

Northridge 2

GORDO — Bethany Vintson pitched seven innings, giving up three hits and striking out three batters.

Taylor Clegg went 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI, and Ansley Wells went 1-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Kate Allen went 2-for-3 in the victory.

Haven Brooks took the loss for Northridge.

Gordo (4-9) competes in the Northside Invitational beginning Friday.

South Lamar 5,

Holy Spirit 4

Mackenzie Hollinger pitched four innings and gave up three hits, striking out four in South Lamar’s win against Holy Spirit.

Hollinger went 1-for-3 at the plate and recorded a two-run home run. Nealy McManus went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored in the victory.

Alyssa Faircloth and Anna Simon both went 2-for-3 in the loss for Holy Spirit

South Lamar hosts Holy Spirit on Tuesday.

Pickens Academy 5,

Patrician 0

Shelby Lowe pitched seven innings giving up no runs on two hits with 19 strikeouts in the win.

Lily Lowery went 1-for-2 with a single and two RBIs. Jessi Latham, MacKenzie McCool and Shelby Lowe each had one hit.

Pickens Academy 7,

Patrician 1

Shelby Lowe pitched seven innings giving up one unearned run on two hits, striking out 14 in the win.

Lowe was 2-2 with a home run and two RBIs. Britney Fitch went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Carleigh Cameron and Courtney Dudley each had one hit.

Pickens Academy (11-4) travels Russell on Thursday.

GOLF

TA finishes sixth at Invitational

Tuscaloosa Academy finished sixth in the Oak Hill Invitational shooting a total of 676.

Tuesday’s final round was held at Old Waverly Golf Club, where TA shot 336 and was led by William Beeker’s 80 (8-over). Other scores included Walt Denney, 84, Logan Harris, 85 and Anna Christian Beeker with 87.

Oak Hill won with 605.

TA hosts the 20th Annual Tom Tarleton Memorial next Monday at Indian Hills.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northridge 8,

Helena 1

HELENA — The Northridge girls tennis team defeated Helena 8-1 at Joe Tucker Park in Helena.

Singles

No. 1 Joanna Atchley (H) def. Kameryn McKone (N) 10-3

No. 2 Jackie Alcocer (N) def. Erin Townes (H) 10-1

No. 3 Allison Stegall (N) def. Abby Stovall (H) 10-3

No. 4 AC Sullivan (N) def. Isabella Toole (H) 10-1

No. 5 Carson Ryan (N) def. Zoee Middlebrooks (H) 10-2

No. 6 Alice Rowley (N) def. Maureen Ngugi (H) 10-0

Doubles

No. 1 Alcocer/MC Rodgers (N) def. Atchley/Townes (H) 10-6

No. 2 Stegall/Ryan (N) def. Stovall/Toole (H) 10-4

No. 3 AG Vardamann/Liza Anderson (N) def. Middlebrooks/Ngugi (H) 10-0