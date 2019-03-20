After back-to-back losses last week snapped the Lady Seahawks’ six-game winning streak, the varsity softball team bounded back March 14 in a dramatic come-from-behind win over Tallahassee Lincoln.

Trailing 3-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the inning opened with freshman Gracie Smith grounding out to shortstop, followed by freshman Ariel Andrews banging out a single.

An error by the Trojan’s second baseman on a fielder's choice slapped by senior Melanie Collins enabled Andrews to reach second and Collins first base safely.

With one out, senior Alexus Johnson singled to center, scoring Andrews and advancing Collins to third, while Johnson scampered to second on the throw.

Junior Jaylin Charles then rocked a single to left, driving in two runs and tying the game. Senior Sophia Kirvin struck out, and after freshman Brooklyn O’Neal was hit by a pitch, sophomore Abby Johnson flew out to left.

Eight batters had generated three runs, and after freshman Sage Brannan cooled the Lincoln bats in the top of seventh, en route to a four hitter, by giving up a walk, then a sacrifice bunt, then another walk, and then another sacrifice bunt, wrapping it up with a strikeout, one of nine on the night for her.

Brannan opened the bottom of the seventh by grounding out to third, but Smith reached first on an error by the second baseman. Andrews struck out, followed by Collins and Alexus Johnson each securing a base on balls.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Charles tapped a perfectly placed infield single down the third base line to secure the walk-off 4-3 victory.

Charles was 2 for 4 for the night, with three RBIs, while Alexus Johnson was 1 for 3 with one run and one RBI. Andrews went 1 for 3, and scored a run, while Collins went 1 for 3, scored a run and stole two bases. Eighth grader Kylah Ross scored a run.

“It was a big win against a good program and should give us confidence going into this week’s tournament,” said coach Scott Collins.

Franklin County, now 7-2 on the season and 4-1 in the district, is ranked fifth in Class 1A, behind Trenton, Northview, Wewahitchka and Bell.

They travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee this week for the Southern Warrior Classic. They open Thursday against Piedra Vista, an undefeated team out of Farmington, New Mexico, and then on Friday face Huntland out of Huntland, Tennessee, and Chattanooga Christian, out of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

On Saturday, they wrap up against Steeleville, out of Steeleville, Illinois.

On Tuesday, they travel to Wewahitchka, on Wednesday to Leon, and on Thursday are back home against Chiles.