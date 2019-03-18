Volunteers providing a community service

With all the dismal national news lately, I would like to put a spotlight on some good community news for a change.

The Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) has just completed its 26th winter session on a very successful note. This local non-profit organization, comprised of 130 teachers and volunteers, offered 80 four-to-eight week classes to 400 adults of all ages at venues all over town and the Emerald Coast campus of UWF.

The lineup of courses and the expertise that local and winter visitor volunteers brought to the session was amazing. Courses ran the gamut: arts, dance, voice, musical instruments, history, swim, exercise, computer, smart phones, photography, dog obedience, genealogy, home repair, yoga, tai chi, political and foreign affairs, Constitution, guest lecture special events and even drones, to name some. Sessions are also offered in September on a smaller scale but with the same enthusiasm and diversity.

To think that so many volunteers can put aside egos and work together to pull this off is lesson for our Congress. Health officials constantly remind us that social interaction and intellectual stimulation, along with exercise, are the keys to successful, youthful aging.

Pat Guidry, Destin, CLL President