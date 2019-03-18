For the last decade, lawmakers have been diverting $63 million a year in earmarked money from the Alabama Department of Transportation's road and bridge responsibilities to state troopers and the Alabama Judicial System. The tortured logic justifying the diversion has been that state troopers patrol roads and that arrests on those roads are processed through the judicial system.

It was a sham born of budgetary desperation, and not many lawmakers defend it. One of the staunchest critics of the practice has been state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and he has repeatedly raised the issue when asked whether he supports a gas tax increase that would funnel more earmarked road and bridge money to ALDOT. His point: The state is already ignoring mandates that require it to spend money on roads and bridges.

"That's like putting more money in a bucket that leaks," Orr said last month in expressing concerns about the gas tax increase. "Fix the leak first, which is the General Fund. Address that funding situation first."

Correctly aware of the state's desperate need for infrastructure improvements and determined the solution is a statewide increase in gas taxes, Gov. Kay Ivey decided she needed to address the concerns of Orr and like-minded lawmakers. In the upcoming budget, she said, she will plug half of the $63 million leak from ALDOT road money.

That's a grand and welcome proposal, and at first glance a puzzling one given the perpetual austerity of the General Fund budget.

But then the governor explained how she would accomplish this financial wizardry.

Ivey proposes draining $30 million a year from the Education Trust Fund to cover the General Fund obligation of financing the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Ivey's problem: Earmarked road money is being used inappropriately. Ivey's solution: Plug the resulting gap by using earmarked education funds inappropriately.

The irony is rich.

Just as legislative raids on road and bridge funding have become routine, so have raids on the Education Trust Fund. That's why $51 million a year in education money goes to the Department of Commerce, and why the Education Trust Fund also finances the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the state Department of Archives and History. Allocations for mental health and public health also come from the Education Trust Fund.

Sen. Tim Melson, vice-chair of the Senate education budget committee, said he understands Ivey's rationale: healthy children learn better.

"I get it, but the bottom line is we set up two budgets, right or wrong, and need to avoid taking from one for the other," Melson said.

Healthy children learn better, so designated education funds should pay for insurance. They also learn better if their parents are healthy, so should the Education Trust Fund be used to fund Medicaid? The Alabama Judicial System handles custody cases, so maybe that money should also come from the trust fund.

The solution to past raids on road and bridge funds can't be a future raid on education funds. If structural problems with the General Fund prevent the state from covering necessary expenditures, then it's time to confront those problems directly.

This editorial first appeared in The Decatur Daily.